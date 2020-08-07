Friday August 7, 2020 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has taken a totally new approach in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Gideon is now reaching out to young voters in what is seen as his grand strategy to counter Deputy President William Ruto forays in vote-rich Rift Valley region and beyond.

He has formed a KANU Management Council comprising of youthful leaders.

The Senator’s strategy comes at a time when youths allied to Deputy President William Ruto have intensified campaigns at the grassroots.

The DP is making inroads in Nyanza and Mt Kenya regions ahead of the 2022 elections.

While Ruto has been meeting delegations of elders at his Karen and Sugoi homes, Gideon is also not taking any chances and has started meeting delegations from across the country at his father’s Kabarak home in Nakuru.

The latest delegation comprised of youths from Kajiado County led by Senator Philip Mpaayei.

“The writing is on the wall for all to see and if you have eyes, you don’t need to be told to see,” said Senator Mpaayei while commenting on succession politics.

According to insiders who attended the Sunday meeting, the youthful delegation from Kajiado vowed to back Gideon’s candidature in 2022.

Sources said Moi’s camp is working on an elaborate campaign strategy because they are worried that Dr Ruto currently enjoys a massive following of the youth ahead of the 2022 elections.

