Friday August 7, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has finally made good its threat to expel members who visited Deputy President William Ruto’s home county of Uasin Gishu over the weekend.

The over 200 youths from Luo Nyanza visited Ruto’s County where they presented a memorandum ahead of a planned visit of Ruto’s home in Sugoi in the next two weeks.

In a resolution announced by the ODM party on Friday, the Orange expelled all members who visited Ruto’s backyard for contravening party policies.

The resolutions were made at a meeting that brought together all the ODM executive officials from the six wards forming Kisumu Central Constituency namely Migosi, Market/ Milimani, Kaloleni/ Shaurimoyo, Kondele, Railways and Nyalenda B.

Those who were expelled include Richard Ogendo, former CEC in Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s administration, Owino Mahawa (Kondele ward), Omollo Mberu (Railways ward), Mr Maina Ochieng (Migosi), Dan Nyamori (Kondele), Jared Oriadha (Nyalenda B) and Peter Ogwel (Railways).

But Mr Ogendo has dismissed the party’s move saying he is one of the strongest members of ODM.

He termed those who suspended him as busy bodies.

“I do not do small politics, if I were to defect from ODM I would call a press conference and make it official for me to earn mileage.”

“I would then lead a proper delegation to the destined party leader and not an MP where I would bargain for a better package for myself and my people,” he said.

