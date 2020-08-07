Friday August 7, 2020 – ODM Party Leader, Raila Odinga, has set his eyes on a referendum before the end of 2020.

Speaking during an interview, Raila said that Kenya has a window of opportunity to conduct a referendum latest December.

He explained that the most important factor to consider was the Covid-19 pandemic which has disrupted many activities.

“Initially, we were thinking that we would be able to do a referendum by July or August but this has not been possible.”

“We are hoping Covid-19 will peak by September and after that, it will start going down in October.”

“We will be in a position to do a referendum by the end of November or sometime in December,” he revealed.

Raila added that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government will find a way to conduct the vote without risking the lives of millions of Kenyans.

“There are countries which are involved in balloting.”

“Tanzania is going to hold an election in October and the US in November.”

“We’ll look at what other countries are going to do,” he explained.

A similar opinion was shared by Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata, who expressed confidence that the country was in a position to hold the anticipated vote before 2021.

“We still have sufficient time for a referendum this year.”

“The BBI report will soon be out, then the president will give the country direction,” he revealed.

