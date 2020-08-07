Thursday, August 6, 2020 – Rachel Wambui, a traderin Nairobi’s Eastleigh area, is smiling all the way to the bank after winning a cool, Sh 1, 597,087 from Kenya’s popular betting platform, OdiBets.

Rachel, who joined OdiBets through the free bet offer for new customers, says she had been betting for fun as an ardent football fan and winning over a million shillings had never been herwildest dream.

“Before striking it big, I used to place my bets on my favourite teams as I have always loved football,” said Wambui during her interview with journalists.

She went on to reveal that all her bets had gone through except the Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final clash and that is when it hit her that she could be lucky.

“The teams I had placed my bets on all had gone through and I was only waiting for the Arsenal vs Chelsea game to end so that I would know my fate,” she added.

The Arsenal game went her way as she had predicted and just like that, she was an instant millionaire.

“The congratulatory message came in at around 9.45 pm and I could not hide my joy as I found myself jumping up and down not believing what I had seen with my eyes,” said Wambui.

Wambui intends to use her winnings to boost her business and also better her family’s life.

Wambui becomes the latest millionaire in Kenya thanks to OdiBets – which has the best odds in the country.

Last month, another Kenyan by the name John Matoke joined the millionaires club after her won Sh1, 173,000 on Odibets.

Matoke, who said he knew OdiBets from a friend had placed two separate bets of Sh500 and Sh300 just before the end of the 2019/2020 English Premier League.

Earlier this year, another lucky winner identified as John Githaiga won Sh505, 692 after he placed an 11-team multi-bet prediction.

Githaiga had predicted over 2.5 goals for all the eleven matches on his bet slip.

With OdiBets, you can stake any amount from 1 bob to Sh20, 000 and they have the best odds in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST