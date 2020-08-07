Position: Office Assistant

Employer: Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company

Job Description

The position has the mandate to provide administrative support in the smooth of the Company

and office operations by receiving and distributing communications and maintaining high

standards of hygiene and facilitate staff achieve their mandate

Responsibilities

I. Operational Roles and Responsibilities:

Delivery and dispatch of all correspondences from the office and ensuring that all bills are paid on time;

Assisting the HR Officer in the running of the office by providing support in the

managing of office space, maintaining service contracts and managing office

equipment;

policies at KMRC;

exchange (PABX) system;

Making outgoing calls for internal colleagues as requested (includes official

international calls)

Maintaining a log of all relevant telephone numbers, country codes and emergency

numbers.

Managing visitors to KMRC

Receiving & vetting all the company’s visitors,

Maintaining the visitor’s book

issuing visitors badges.

Managing incoming mail and parcels by maintaining a mail log and by distributing/filing all incoming mail.

Receiving all incoming letters/parcels and directing them to the relevant office for

distribution.

Filing correspondence, memoranda, reports and other materials alphabetically,

numerically or by other prescribed method.

Maintaining the tidiness and neatness of the front office and maintaining a safe andclean reception area

Key Result Areas:

The jobholder’s accountability areas are as follows;

Continuous process improvement of services through efficient working

Efficient execution of work processes as assigned

Submission of accurate, timely and relevant reporting relevant to the day to day operations

of the office

Qualifications

Must have Certificate in Secretarial Studies, Office Management and Administration / or

any other related field from a recognized institution

Should be computer literate and familiar with MS Office packages

Must have good communication skills

Should have good interpersonal skills

Must have good organizational skills

Must have the ability to work under pressure

Should have good team building skills

Must have good problem solving skills.

How to apply

