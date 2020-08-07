Position: Office Assistant
Employer: Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company
Job Description
The position has the mandate to provide administrative support in the smooth of the Company
and office operations by receiving and distributing communications and maintaining high
standards of hygiene and facilitate staff achieve their mandate
Responsibilities
I. Operational Roles and Responsibilities:
- Delivery and dispatch of all correspondences from the office and ensuring that all bills are paid on time;
- Assisting the HR Officer in the running of the office by providing support in the
managing of office space, maintaining service contracts and managing office
equipment;
- Supporting the HR Officer in implementing office administrative procedures and
policies at KMRC;
- Managing the switchboard services and maintaining the private automatic branch
exchange (PABX) system;
- Receiving and transferring incoming calls promptly
- Making outgoing calls for internal colleagues as requested (includes official
international calls)
- Writing down and dispatching phone messages on behalf of colleagues
- Maintaining a log of all relevant telephone numbers, country codes and emergency
numbers.
- Ensuring the PABX system is in good working condition.
- Managing visitors to KMRC
- Receiving & vetting all the company’s visitors,
- Maintaining the visitor’s book
- issuing visitors badges.
- Managing incoming mail and parcels by maintaining a mail log and by distributing/filing all incoming mail.
- Receiving all incoming letters/parcels and directing them to the relevant office for
distribution.
- Maintaining an accurate log of all incoming letters/parcels.
- Filing correspondence, memoranda, reports and other materials alphabetically,
numerically or by other prescribed method.
- Maintaining the tidiness and neatness of the front office and maintaining a safe andclean reception area
Key Result Areas:
The jobholder’s accountability areas are as follows;
- Continuous process improvement of services through efficient working
- Efficient execution of work processes as assigned
- Submission of accurate, timely and relevant reporting relevant to the day to day operations
of the office
- Effective communication and maintenance work of relationships
Qualifications
- Must have Certificate in Secretarial Studies, Office Management and Administration / or
any other related field from a recognized institution
- Must have at least one (1) years proven work experience in a fast-paced environment
- Should be computer literate and familiar with MS Office packages
- Must have good communication skills
- Should have good interpersonal skills
- Must have good organizational skills
- Must have the ability to work under pressure
- Should have good team building skills
- Must have good problem solving skills.
