Friday August 7, 2020 – A health worker in Uasin Gishu has been suspended for exposing nurses who had tested positive for Covid-19 and were still treating patients at the Uasin Gishu District Hospital.

The Clinical Officer, Isaac Tallam, who is also the County Clinical Officers Association Uasin Gishu chapter chairman, confirmed that the County Government had issued him with a suspension letter after he made this information public.

Tallam raised the alarm on Monday when he called for a press briefing alleging that four nurses were still working at the hospital even though they had tested positive for Covid-19.

The medic stated that actions of these nurses attending to patients at the clinic caused panic and anxiety among other staff members at the facility.

He claimed that the County accused him of painting the administration in bad light adding that he did not commit any crime by relaying the information for the benefit of other staff and patients.

“How can I be suspended when all I did was to raise issues affecting my members who are at risk of contracting the coronavirus for lack of Personal Protective Equipment?” he exclaimed.

Tallam faulted the County’s Department of Health for not acting in time to isolate the nurses noting that it was putting their colleagues at risk of getting infected.

“Failure by the Department of Health to move with speed to isolate our affected colleagues amounted to exposing the rest of us to the pandemic,” he stated.

Following the presser, the affected nurses were quarantined at a Government facility in Eldoret town and the County Government carried out mass testing of all staff at the hospital.

The County Government also swiftly dispatched PPEs to staff at the hospital.

This comes after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe warned rogue doctors who were not adhering to Covid-19 regulations, revealing that a medic who had tested positive decided to continue with his work.

