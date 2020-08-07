Friday, 07 August 2020 – Following the outbreak of coronavirus that affected the economy badly, leading to job cuts and closure of companies, a lot of men are in a financial crisis.

Men who depended on daily wages to support their families just wake up and stare at the ceiling, because there are no jobs available.

Job cuts have led to domestic violence as wives confront their jobless husbands demanding for bills to be paid.

A video of a Kenyan man being beaten by his wife like a burukenge in the presence of their kids has emerged online and painted a clear picture of what is happening in many homes.

The brutal woman beat the poor man like a toddler and ordered him to pay rent and buy food.

All this happened as their kids watched.

Men are suffering in silence.

See this heartbreaking video.

