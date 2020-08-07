Thursday, August 6, 2020 – Kenya has announced 538 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours bringing the total caseload in the country to 24,411.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said the new infections were detected after testing 6,195 samples.

The new cases consist of 516 Kenyans and 22 foreigners.

In terms of gender, 333 were male and 205 were female, all aged between 2 and 85 years.

At the same time, Dr. Rashid announced that 8 more patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours raising the death toll to 399.

But on the bright side, 514 more patients have recovered with 431 from the home-based isolation programme while 83 were in various hospitals.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 10,444 people since the first case was reported in March.

Nairobi County continues to lead in the number of Covid-19 infections with 277 out of 538 cases that have tested positive.

As the world celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, Dr. Rashid urged mothers to wash hands before holding their babies, and put on a face mask while breastfeeding to prevent coronavirus transmission.

“We are celebrating World Breastfeeding Week…Breastfeeding is the most environmentally friendly way to feed our babies. Breast milk is a natural food…. Nursing mothers require a conducive environment for breastfeeding.” Dr. Rashid said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST