Thursday August 6, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party Leader, Hassan Joho, has been accused of sending 8 vehicles full of goons to beat up Jomvu Kuu ward legislator, Athman Shebe.

The MCA was among the 4 in Mombasa County who forwarded documents to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) accusing Joho’s administration of looting taxpayers’ money in non-existent projects.

Shebe said him and his brothers were beaten by Joho‘s goons who accused him of trying to taint the name of the ‘Sultan of Mombasa’.

“I want to tell Governor Joho that justice will be served.”

“I can’t believe that you sent two lorries and six inspectorate vehicles to my home”

“You beat up my brothers just because of politics?”

“You send people to destroy my businesses just because of politics,” lamented Shebe.

Shebe concluded by saying that despite the threats and intimidation, his resolve to ensure justice is served remains strong.

Joho is the Governor of Mombasa County.

