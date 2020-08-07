Thursday, August 6, 2020 – Award winning journalist, Jeff Koinange, has announced he has beaten Covid-19.

The Citizen TV news anchor announced on social media that he has tested negative twice after 17 days on isolation.

“Folks…Day 17 in isolation and I just got my 2nd test results…NEGATIVE…

“I have BEATEN this MONSTER!

“And YOU can too!

“Thank you for ALL your Prayers, Kind Words and Good Wishes!

“TOGETHER can win this WAR against #COVID19 God Bless!

“Twende Kazi,” he wrote on twitter.

The veteran journalist announced his positive diagnosis on July 20th, after which he went into isolation at his Nairobi home.

On Wednesday, during his JKL Show, which he has been hosting from home, he thanked Kenyans for standing with him.

“On the first day, I had like 3,000 messages on WhatsApp, another 2,000 on SMS and tweets. Most of the people have been incredibly warm, they are praying for me, saying ‘come back strong, hang in there’.”

“Others are offering all types of cure, they say ‘Drink a lot of lemon water, ginger and garlic, take Vitamin C, sit in the sun for like 20 minutes,” he said.

