Thursday, 06 August 2020 – A group of slay queens from Rwanda are in trouble after they were arrested by law enforcers for displaying nudity on social media.

The 4 ladies were arrested by Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) a few days ago and they face up to two years in jail.

When they were questioned, they admitted to have committed the offence but blamed alcohol.

One of the slay queens pleaded with the court for mercy, saying she didn’t know the act was illegal in the country.

‘Besides, it wasn’t a sexual act in itself, it was just being naked.”

“I felt embarrassed the following day and I apologize to Rwandan people,” she said.

Here’s part of the live Instagram video that landed them in trouble. See it via this link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST