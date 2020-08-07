Post: – Project Finance Officer

ADVERT NO. 3/2020

Terms of Service: – Two (2) Years Contract, renewable once

Monthly Basic Salary: – Ksh. 150,000

Monthly Allowances – Ksh. 50,000

Reporting to: Project Manager.

Responsibilities

Keep records of project funds and expenditures, and ensure all project-related financial documentation are well maintained and readily available when required by the Project Manager;

Review project expenditures and ensure that project funds are used in compliance with the Project Document and GoK financial rules and procedures;

Validate and certify FACE forms before submission to UNDP; Provide necessary financial information as and when required for project management decisions;

Liaise and follow up with the Project partners for implementation of project activities in matters related to project funds and financial progress reports.

Qualifications

A Bachelor of commerce degree Finance (option) or CPA (K) final in financial management;

At least three years of relevant work experience preferably in a project management setting involving multi-lateral/ international funding agency. Previous experience with UN project will be a definite asset;

How to apply

The detailed advertisement with requisite job descriptions and specifications is found in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife website: http://www.tourism.go.ke. Applications together with detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, contact details of at least three (3) referees should be send to the address below or hand delivered at National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Building, Nairobi, 21st floor, Main Registry or email, sdw@gmail.com.

All Interested and qualified persons should submit their applications together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Academic and Professional Certificates, testimonials and national identity cards in a sealed envelope, addressed to:

Principal Secretary,

Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife,

State Department for Wildlife,

P.O. Box 41394-00100, Nairobi

OR

Hand delivered to National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Building, 21st Floor Main Registry, on or before 24th August 2020.