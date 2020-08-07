Position: Internal Audit Manager

Employer: Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company

Job Description

The position is responsible for providing executive support services in the day to day running of the CEO while working closely with staff and heads of department as a key contact person

Responsibilities

I. Operational Roles and Responsibilities:

Manage the CEO’s diary and email account and ensure the calendar, appointments, meetings, travel and deadlines are well organized and maintained;

Manage the CEO’s diary and email account and ensure the calendar, appointments, meetings, travel and deadlines are well organized and maintained; Ensure the CEO’s office is equipped and maintained in a clean state;

Ensure the CEO’s office is equipped and maintained in a clean state; Facilitate the business including meetings, briefings and receiving of visitors;

Organize briefings and meetings on behalf of the CEO and maintain records of the meetings with staff, media and other stakeholders;

Arrange and co-ordinate travel and accommodation requirements and ensure all the necessary arrangements are in place for the CEO commitments and itineraries;

Coordinate Staff Matters, Meetings, Workshops, Preparation of Budgets/Finance,Sessions;

Filter general information, queries, telephone calls and invitations to the CEO by redirecting or taking forward such contacts as appropriate;

Maintain smooth communication between the CEO’s office and internal departments and to demonstrate leadership in maintaining credibility, trust and support with management staff;

Prioritize conflicting needs, handle matters expeditiously, proactively, and followthrough on projects and relevant assignments to successful completion within deadlines;

Draft, edit, and ensure precision and delivery of reports, correspondence and communications from the CEO’s office;

Maintain and update key information and contacts regarding the Board and strategic relationships for the CEO’s office and the organization in general; and

Manage and ensure the efficient filing, documentation, safe custody and retrieval ofthe CEO’s records with due classification concerning confidentiality and archival value.

Submission of accurate, timely and relevant reports

Continuous process improvement of services through efficient working

Enforcement of relevant guidelines, rules and regulations

Ensure customer satisfaction for the consumers of the services offered by the department

Efficient execution of work processes as assigned Personal Assistant

Delivery of quality administrative services for the assigned department

Effective communication and maintenance of relationships through courteous and promptresponse to all enquiries

Efficient coordination of meetings as may be assigned

Efficient management of filing and document retrieval system

Efficient liaison with external contacts

Qualifications

A minimum of bachelor’s degree in Secretarial Studies/Business Administration

A minimum of five (5) years of related work experience support at executive-level

Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures and systems such as managing filesand records, transcription, designing forms, and other office procedures

Must demonstrate high integrity and ethical practice

Must demonstrate ability to work independently with minimum supervision

Must be a team player who is able to work cordially in teams and ability to multitask

Must demonstrate commitment to operational effectiveness

Should have ability to solve problems by applying relevant business knowledge

Should demonstrate professional expertise in the relevant work area

Must have the ability to communicate for both written and oral communication

Must be a flexible person, who is willing to learn and able to work flexible hours to achievegoals

Must have knowledge in use of MS office packages

How to apply

Click here to apply