Thursday, 06 August 2020 – Former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinard Waititu, has been put on the spot after it emerged that he has grabbed part of a lane connecting Tubman Road and Biashara Street, within the Central Business District in Nairobi.

According to Alai, Waititu has grabbed part of the lane and put up a gate to serve his hotel.

The lane is supposed to be used by the public but the former corrupt Governor, who was impeached over massive looting, has blocked the road for private use.

‘Former governor Waititu has apparently grabbed this area. This is Titar Lane that joins Tubman rd and Biashara st. He has constructed a concrete staircase and put up a gate to serve his newly opened Salehe hotel. Therefore blocking it to public use.’’ Alai wrote on twitter and tagged the newly formed Nairobi Metropolitan Services(NMS) that is headed by the no-n0nsense General Badi to act.

See photos of the lane that he has grabbed.







The Kenyan DAILY POST