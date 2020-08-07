Friday August 7, 2020 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has sensationally claimed that he worked for President Uhuru Kenyatta for a year without pay.

Itumbi, who was the Director of Innovation, Digital and Diaspora Communication in the Office of the President, was explaining the behind-the-scenes drama that characterized his stint at State House as a member of the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU).

He claimed that former State House Spokesperson, Manoah Esipisu, now Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, was instrumental in the woes that he faced before his unceremonious exit from the position in March 2020.

According to Itumbi, he crossed paths with Esipisu because he played an instrumental role in the transition of the President’s communications team from the Presidential Press Service (PPS) to the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU).

He noted that changes he proposed to transform the team faced opposition from Manoah Esipisu, whose approval he required for PSCU to be formed and new hires made.

He revealed that after being kept waiting by a reluctant Manoah, he decided to bypass him and approached President Uhuru Kenyatta directly to sign off on the project, which he did.

“They (Manoah) saw it as Breaking News on their phones as they took their stroll in the gardens.”

“For a whole year, avoiding the details, we worked without a salary and accessed State House only on the strength of a news release,” he wrote.

He maintained that the changes he proposed were informed by a desire to re-shape the communication of the Presidency to suit the modern, digital age.

“The idea was that the Presidency, in the modern era did not need to be covered but communicated.”

“I made a small mistake there by naming it a Unit as I was to learn later.”

“Lessons of Life,” he wrote.

Itumbi’s stint at PSCU was marked by a combative defense of the President and Government projects online.

