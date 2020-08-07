Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for a Data Analyst position for one of our clients.

Salary: 40,000

Responsibilities:

Monitoring stock from china to Kenya

Ensuring the stock keyed in the system is correct with the one received.

Updating inventory for sales once a week to supervisors

Doing daily sales in report to the supervisors and management.

Pushing the IMEis of the dealers to their respective warehouse in the system.

Assisting the promoters to with the issue of the system i.e transfer of the IMEis to their shops

Updating the management approving the new dealers in the system

Doing sales reports to the management on time that is the total sell in report for the whole month.

Reporting to the channel managers in case there is an issue in the field.

Being the system support Sales Reps in the field

Educational Qualifications:

Diploma in Data analytics

Good knowledge of Stata, Pivot, Excel etc

How to Apply:

Kindly send your CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 10th August 2020 clearly marking – “Data Analyst”