Title: Logistics Clerk,
Industry: Transport & Logistics,
Location: Mombasa,
Salary: 20K – 25K
Job Description
Our client is a well-established logistics company based in Mombasa. They seek to hire a motivated and detail-oriented Logistics Clerk tasked with performing routine clerical duties, compiling and tabulation of data, checking documents for accuracy as well as truck monitoring and route planning.
Responsibilities
- Route planning
- Follow up with clearing agents to ensure validation of container guarantee forms is within free period
- Liaise with clients at offloading sites to ensure that trucks are offloaded in time and truck downtime is minimized.
- Ensure integrity of cargo from the loading point to the offloading site.
- Ensure that all delivery and goods received notes are updated and made available to accounts department for invoicing.
- In liaison with the Logistics Officer, prepare trucks performance reports on monthly basis.
- Check all the required documentation as well as ensure that trucks are loaded within legal limits.
- Raise petty cash voucher for the drivers mileage as required and issue gate passes to authorize departure.
- Check in with Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) to keep abreast of any challenges in the industry and advice management accordingly.
- Manage transport operations including approval of job cards and coordination of breakdown in liaison with fleet officer.
- Update the delivery schedule with the current status of loading and off-loadings before close of shift, sharing this with the client and offloading clerks.
- Monitor trucks through the system and follow up with drivers to ascertain their exact location. Generate a report of the truck positions and sending the same on email.
- Prepare a handover report which should be shared to the transport / Logistics officer at close of shift.
- Ensure proper filing of all trucks/trailer documents i.e. Insurance, NTSA, Speed governors, tracking certificates and ensure that all expiring documents are provided to the transport manager 1 month prior to expiry
- Carry out any assignments as directed by immediate superiors
Qualifications
- Diploma in Fleet Management/Logistics/Operations Management/Clearing and Forwarding.
- At least 1 year of experience in a similar role in a transport and logistics firm
- Willingness to work odd hours
- Accuracy and eye to detail
- Interpersonal skills
- Active listener and critical thinker
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Good judgment and decision making skills
N.B.
Experience in a transport and logistics firm required
How to apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Logistics Clerk – Mombasa) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Friday 14th August 2020.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.