Title: Logistics Clerk,

Industry: Transport & Logistics,

Location: Mombasa,

Salary: 20K – 25K

Job Description

Our client is a well-established logistics company based in Mombasa. They seek to hire a motivated and detail-oriented Logistics Clerk tasked with performing routine clerical duties, compiling and tabulation of data, checking documents for accuracy as well as truck monitoring and route planning.

Responsibilities

  • Route planning
  • Follow up with clearing agents to ensure validation of container guarantee forms is within free period
  • Liaise with clients at offloading sites to ensure that trucks are offloaded in time and truck downtime is minimized.
  • Ensure integrity of cargo from the loading point to the offloading site.
  • Ensure that all delivery and goods received notes are updated and made available to accounts department for invoicing.
  • In liaison with the Logistics Officer, prepare trucks performance reports on monthly basis.
  • Check all the required documentation as well as ensure that trucks are loaded within legal limits.
  • Raise petty cash voucher for the drivers mileage as required and issue gate passes to authorize departure.
  • Check in with Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) to keep abreast of any challenges in the industry and advice management accordingly.
  • Manage transport operations including approval of job cards and coordination of breakdown in liaison with fleet officer.
  • Update the delivery schedule with the current status of loading and off-loadings before close of shift, sharing this with the client and offloading clerks.
  • Monitor trucks through the system and follow up with drivers to ascertain their exact location. Generate a report of the truck positions and sending the same on email.
  • Prepare a handover report which should be shared to the transport / Logistics officer at close of shift.
  • Ensure proper filing of all trucks/trailer documents i.e. Insurance, NTSA, Speed governors, tracking certificates and ensure that all expiring documents are provided to the transport manager 1 month prior to expiry
  • Carry out any assignments as directed by immediate superiors

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Fleet Management/Logistics/Operations Management/Clearing and Forwarding.
  • At least 1 year of experience in a similar role in a transport and logistics firm
  • Willingness to work odd hours
  • Accuracy and eye to detail
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Active listener and critical thinker
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Good judgment and decision making skills

N.B.

Experience in a transport and logistics firm required

How to apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Logistics Clerk – Mombasa) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Friday 14th August 2020.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

