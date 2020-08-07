Friday, August 7, 2020 – Veteran radio queen, Cess Mutungi, is celebrating her 50th birthday today.

The mellow-voiced radio host took to social media to announce that she’s leaving fourth flour and asked netizens for any advice as she turns 50 years.

“Today is my last day as a member of the 40’s club.”

“Today at midnight I turn 50years.”

“Any advice?” she tweeted.

Cess, who is lovingly referred to as ‘Chairlady’ by her listeners, grew in popularity due to her vivacious personality and her unmistakable laugh, left Capital FM last year after a decade at the Chris Kirubi owned radio.

While many thought she had called it a day on radio, Cess made her comeback recently with Smooth FM.

Netizens had a field day with hilarious pieces of advice while others couldn’t believe that she’s actually 50 because she looks much younger.

See the post and reactions below.











