Position: Principal Administrative Secretary, Job Group ‘R’ (1 Post)

Terms Of Service: Permanent And Pensionable

Responsibilities

Deputy to the county secretary;

Co-ordination of the day to day administration duties and logistics;

Implementation of organisation strategies and policies;

Setting and overseeing internal operating rules and regulations;

Provision of office to all county staffs;

Supervision and management of all the office equipment;

Promote high standards of professionalism in administrative services;

Establish efficient records, filling and tracking system of all office inventories mails and monitor their movement and effective correspondence;

Overseeing and ensuring security of County Office Buildings, furniture and equipment;

Any other duties that may be assigned by County

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Have at least ten (10) years relevant experience, five of which should have been at a management level in Public Service or Private Sector;

A Bachelor Degree in Social Science from a recognized university;

A Master’s Degree or other related qualifications will be an added advantage;

Senior Management Course from a recognized institution or its equivalent;

Have thorough knowledge of the functions/operations of Government;

Demonstrate thorough understanding of Tana River County Government Policies; HRM Policies and

Meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity;

Must be a registered member in good standing with the relevant professional body;

Proven merit and ability in administration/management and leadership;

Computer literate

How to apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download and duly fill a job application form provided on our website: http://www.tanariver.go.ke/vacancies attach and submit their applications with updated CV, a copy of National Identity Card, copies of academic and professional certificates, names and contacts of three (3) referees, and other relevant testimonials to:

The Board Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board of Tana River

P.O. Box 181 – 70101 HOLA

All applications clearly specifying the position applied for on the top left side of the envelope should be received on or before 28th August, 2020.

All applicants MUST comply with the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Kindly note that only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

The County Government of Tana River is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Women, the marginalized and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) are encouraged to apply