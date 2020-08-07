Friday, August 7, 2020 – Photojournalist-turned-activist-turned-politician, Boniface Mwangi’s beautiful wife Njeri, has left tongues wagging after she took to twitter to gush over her husband’s bedroom prowess.

Njeri shared a loved up photo with her hubby on twitter with the caption:

“Making love to you is like a beautiful sunset. Happy August lovely souls”

The post has elicited hilarious reactions from Netizens who have concluded that Bonny, as he’s fondly referred to, must be hitting all the right spots.

Njeri and Bonny are blessed with three children and when he’s not speaking truth to power or taking part in protests, he likes to spend quality time with his family.

See the post and reactions below.











