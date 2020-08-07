Position: Support Staff Job Group ‘C’ (12 Posts)
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Responsibilities
- Carrying out office cleanliness;
- Maintaining an up to date filing system in the office;
- Attending to visitors and clients; and
- Ensuring security of office
Qualifications
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E) mean grade D- (Minus) or its approved
- Must have attended Courses of not less than or in aggregate of at least one (1) month in various areas of
How to apply
Qualified and interested candidates should download and duly fill a job application form provided on our website: http://www.tanariver.go.ke/vacancies attach and submit their applications with updated CV, a copy of National Identity Card, copies of academic and professional certificates, names and contacts of three (3) referees, and other relevant testimonials to:
The Board Secretary/CEO
County Public Service Board of Tana River
P.O. Box 181 – 70101 HOLA
All applications clearly specifying the position applied for on the top left side of the envelope should be received on or before 28th August, 2020.
All applicants MUST comply with the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.
Kindly note that only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
The County Government of Tana River is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Women, the marginalized and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) are encouraged to apply.