Position: Support Staff Job Group ‘C’ (12 Posts)

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Responsibilities

Carrying out office cleanliness;

Maintaining an up to date filing system in the office;

Attending to visitors and clients; and

Ensuring security of office

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E) mean grade D- (Minus) or its approved

Must have attended Courses of not less than or in aggregate of at least one (1) month in various areas of

How to apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download and duly fill a job application form provided on our website: http://www.tanariver.go.ke/vacancies attach and submit their applications with updated CV, a copy of National Identity Card, copies of academic and professional certificates, names and contacts of three (3) referees, and other relevant testimonials to:

The Board Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board of Tana River

P.O. Box 181 – 70101 HOLA

All applications clearly specifying the position applied for on the top left side of the envelope should be received on or before 28th August, 2020.

All applicants MUST comply with the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Kindly note that only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

The County Government of Tana River is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Women, the marginalized and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) are encouraged to apply.