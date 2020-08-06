Wednesday August 5, 2020 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta for wasting a whopping Sh10 billion to give jobless youths jobs in the name of Kazi Mtaani Programme.

Speaking during an interview, Mutua argued that jobs offered under the Kazi Mtaani Programme were not well thought out.

The outspoken Governor lamented that the youth hired in the programme were only given rudimentary tasks such as slashing bushes and clearing drainage.

He noted that the jobs were not making any impact because weeks down the line, bushes would grow back.

Instead, he advised the President to spend the money on development projects like construction of roads and toilets.

“The problem I have with the Kazi Mtaani programme is the kind of job the people are doing.”

“I remember when President Uhuru Kenyatta was asked about getting more debt and he said ‘we are not getting that debt for recurrent expenditure, we are getting it for development expenditure.”

“Kazi Mtaani should be put for development.”

“Let our youth build something.”

“Let them come and build toilets and roads.”

“Let them build the things that they can walk by a month later and can see it.” he explained.

Mutua argued that as much as it was a good thing to have money put in circulation through the programme, it will have served a worthy cause if the funds were channeled into development projects.

The Kazi Mtaani project was launched in May by the Head of State with a Ksh10 billion kitty set aside.

The Kenyan DAILY POST