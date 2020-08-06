Thursday, August 6, 2020 – Restaurant chain, Artcaffe, has been taking heat from Kenyan creatives on social mediaafter inviting artists to take part in a content dubbed #ARTofthecity where winners would be paid in exposure and free coffee.

After a lot of backlash, the restaurant went back to the drawing board and announced new monetary prizes that include Ksh100,000 cash prize or free daily coffee for a year at the artist’s restaurant of choice for the winner.

The first and second runner’s up are also set to walk away with cash prizes and other goodies.

Wambui Collymore, widow of the late former Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore, and the founder of The Art Space, an online art gallery, has also weighed in on the Artcaffe saga and free consultation services to the restaurant on matters art.

In a series of tweets, Wambui, made it clear that art is meant to be bought and not supported.







