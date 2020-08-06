Thursday August 6, 2020 – Embattled MP, John Waluke’s wife has expressed regrets and disappointment from Kenyans for setting up a pay bill number to raise money for her incarcerated husband.

The Sirisia MP is currently in Kamiti Maximum GK Prison after he was found guilty in a KSh 327 million graft scandal involving Kenya Cereals and Produce Board (KCPB).

After he was found guilty, the legislator was sentenced to 67 years in jail with an alternative fine of over KSh 727 million.

Realizing that they will not manage to raise the required fine, Waluke’s wife, Roselyn Nakhanu Waluke, urged well-wishers to channel their contributions to a pay bill number that they had set up to raise the money.

The family has so far managed to get KSh 361,450 from the playbill number.

Roselyn said she should not have set up the paybill after observing the responses she received from Kenyans with some only calling to abuse her and the family.

“I regret starting this fund-raiser to bail out my husband.”

“People have been mocking me and hurling abuses at me instead of helping.”

“I wouldn’t have done it had I known things would turn out this way.”

“I have left everything to God.”

“Some are calling and telling me that they can’t contribute money for a thief,” said Roselyn.

According to the family, so far they had managed to raise KSh 250 million in total which includes KSh 100 million from a senior politician to whom Waluke pledges loyalty.

Members of parliament had also managed to raise KSh 6 million and another KSh 144 million which was collected from the sale of the MP’s properties in Nairobi.

According to the family, their efforts to raise the money were hampered greatly by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) which had threatened to track down every source of money contributed.

