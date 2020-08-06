Thursday August 6, 2020 – A plan to disband the Nairobi County Government is in the offing following the unending feud between Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Metropolitan Service boss, General Mohamed Badi.

According to sources, Sonko is privy to this information hence his spirited efforts to stop operations of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services by any means necessary.

And the greatest losers will be the elected MCAs because they will lose their seats once the city’s management is fully placed in the hands of NMS.

This comes even as Sonko has been blocked from his office by the court due to corruption.

Only last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, hinted at the dissolution when he stated that he was seeking the guidance of a top security organ chaired by Uhuru Kenyatta over the troubles at the Nairobi County assembly.

Matiang’i’s said the assembly, located at City Hall, has turned into a “battle zone” and is now a major security challenge.

The move to disarm MCAs is part of the dissolution plot.

Insiders intimated that the National Security Council is set to consider the proposal to dissolve the County this week and if adopted, the President will cite the security threats and mismanagement as the factors that informed his decision.

Uhuru is likely to form a commission of inquiry as per NSC’s advice.

But aware of the plot, Sonko rushed to court to forestall it by demanding the cancellation of the deal he signed with the Government ceding some key functions.

The case is going on.

The Kenyan DAILY POST