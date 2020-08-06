Thursday August 6, 2020 – President Uhuru has summoned Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss, General Mohamed Badi, to explain the ongoing feud between NMS and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

This follows several incidents of conflict since the formation of NMS in February 2020 which have led Sonko and Badi into a warpath, with the duo clashing over projects.

The two have also been embroiled in a war of words over the legality of NMS.

City Hall has also been divided between the two leaders, with factions of MCAs involved in a gunfight over the National Government’s control on July 28th.

The MCAs wanted Speaker Beatrice Elachi impeached.

Badi appeared before the National Security Council, Kenya’s top security organ chaired by the Head of State.

Members of the NSC include Kenya Defence Forces Chief General, Robert Kibochi, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho.

Kibicho shared insights into the meeting, detailing that the situation at City Hall was worsening and it was worrying to see MCAs involved in a gunfight over power issues.

The PS added that the situation needs to be controlled because MCAs had reached a level of being discussed by the NSC.

The meeting was the first ever to be held to discuss a County Government’s issue.

“When you take a look at the ceiling at City Hall, one may think it was a battlefield due to bullet marks.”

“This is irresponsible use of firearms.”

“This was part of the agenda discussed in the meeting.”

“What if they killed each other in the shootout?” Kibicho wondered.

In the war between Badi and Sonko, Sonko withdrew the transfer of deed which saw him hand over key duties to the National Government in February 2020.

