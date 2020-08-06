Wednesday August 5, 2020 – Renowned human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, has lashed out at President Uhuru Kenyatta over mega corruption in his Government.

On Monday, a local daily reported that President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s relatives are among cartels who looted Sh 223 billion meant for fighting Coronavirus in the country.

In what they thought was a perfect crime, the relatives in coordination with rogue Ministry of Health officials and cartels at the Kenya Medical Supply Agency looted billions by pretending to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Government.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, Mwangi who is also an award-winning photographer said Uhuru is aware of the theft because he is always briefed by the Military Intelligence, National Intelligence Service (NIS), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and National Police Service.

“President Uhuru is just a thief who speaks good English. The president gets briefed by; 1. Military Intelligence 2. National Intelligence Service 3. Directorate of Criminal Investigations 4. National Police Service You can’t steal from the government without Uhuru’s knowledge!” Mwangi said.

