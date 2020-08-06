Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has offered some advice to President Uhuru Kenyatta following the confusion and mass corruption witnessed in his Government over the last 8 years he has been in power.

Raila Odinga made it worse by joining the Government on March 9th, 2018, because he now has to be quiet as people close to power squander Kenyans’ resources.

From the day he shook hands with Uhuru, there has been mass looting with dozens of wheel dealers from both ODM and Jubilee Party positioning themselves to loot taxpayers’ money.

The latest political scandal is the looting of Sh 223 billion COVID kitty that was set aside to fight and mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The COVID kitty was looted by Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, who is a close confidante of the Head of state.

Sharing his thoughts on Wednesday on his social media page, Khalwale said Uhuru must restore Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen as the Senate Majority Leader if he wants his Government to function.

Khalwale also advised Uhuru Kenyatta to let Deputy President William Ruto be in charge of the national committee for coordination of the fight against Covid-19 and cartels like Murathe will run away.

“Good morning President Uhuru. 1. To return the Senate into function mode, restore @kipmurkomen as Leader of the Majority 2. To get the national committee for coordination of the fight against Covid-19 up and in control, let the Deputy President @WilliamsRutotake charge of it,” Khalwale wrote on his social media page.

