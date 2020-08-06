Wednesday August 5, 2020 – Renowned columnist and scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, has shared his thoughts about a report linking President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family to the looting of Sh 223 billion meant for fighting against coronavirus in the country.

Over the last two weeks, the media has been running stories linking Uhuru’s family to mega corruption scandals within the Ministry of Health and cartels at the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA).

No one has been arrested in connection with the scandal and according to Makau Mutua, Uhuru should know power is temporary and he should not think that he will be President for life.

Prof Makau said that Uhuru should be very afraid over what his family members are doing to sick Kenyans who have nothing to eat because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Those who are in power TODAY should remember they won’t be in power TOMORROW. They should be AFRAID — very AFRAID,” Prof Makau said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST