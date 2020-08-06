Thursday August 8, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto should be in self-isolation as we write because one of the guests that he hosted last month has tested positive for COVID 19.

Contact tracing has already begun at Ruto’s Karen residence after a member of Mt Kenya Youth Representatives tested positive for the deadly virus.

When Ruto was meeting him, he didn’t wear any mask and that is the reason medical officers may send Ruto to the mandatory 14 day isolation.

Here is a screen shot of Dr William Ruto meeting the victim on July 22, 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST