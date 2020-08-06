Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Comedian Flaqo Raz is without a doubt the hottest prospect in comedy in Kenya.

Flaqo, whose real name is Erastus Otieno, has been a breath of fresh air in comedy with his unique style that has made him a household name in a short time.

However, before he bame famous and started getting paid, Flaqo was struggling to make ends meet.

The multi-talented comedian has opened up about how his ex-girlfriend dumped him, because he was broke.

Speaking during an interview on the Carolina Hot Edition YouTube Channel, Flaqo said that he had kept his stuff at the girlfriend’s place after completing campus, and when he went by, he found them thrown outside.

However, two months after the embarrassing incident, he became famous and started getting paid.

He narrated:

“In my previous relationship, that time I was broke and there are chics who just don’t entertain broke guys.”

“So that chic dumped because I was broke.”

“Aliniambia ‘I’m tired of this upcoming stuff. You are always upcoming’ can you imagine she told me that.

“That was after nimemaliza shule so when I was going back to school, nikapata she threw my things outside.”

“I had kept my things in her house when I was leaving school.”

“It was so embarrassing at that time.”

“Two months after that, I got famous,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST