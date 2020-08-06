Wednesday August 5, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has stopped the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) over corruption and mass theft.

In an interview with a local daily on Tuesday, Mutahi revealed how he busted cartels plotting to get their hands on funds meant to purchase PPEs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kagwe said that he suspected foul play in the procurement process and put in motion a plan to expose cartels that have been terrorizing Kenyans in the health sector.

Importers who have ties in Afya House and KEMSA were plotting to lock local manufacturers out of the party but CS Kagwe outsmarted them.

The man from Mukurweini in Nyeri County removed labels from PPEs imported from China and privately sent them to official Government labs at KEBS for testing.

The masks failed the liquid penetration test and the CS later also sent the same batch of the same PPEs but this time with labels and they passed the test.

“When I sensed that there was something going on, I removed labels from China PPEs and took them to KEBS, and they failed miserably and this was only after the label was removed,” Kagwe said.

He said from that day, he banned the importation of PPEs and this as a result has brought the price of PPEs down.

The CS said the local manufacturers have brought down the cost of PPE kits to about Ksh 4,300, compared to the Ksh15,000 the government has been buying from importers.

