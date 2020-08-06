Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Sauti Sol band member, Mudigi Savara, has opened up on being seduced by a male admirer who thought he was gay.

The talented singer made the revelation during an interview with Radio Maisha presenters, Billy Miya and Mbaruk Mwalimu.

Savara said he politely turned down the man’s sexual advances because he is as straight as an arrow.

According to Savara, it’s not a big deal for a man to hit on other men and that men who have never been hit on by other men are homophobic and that homosexual people can identify homophobic people from afar.

“You guys are homophobic, aren’t you?” he stated referring to the two presenters.

He also opened up on his dating life revealing that he has dated women from different parts of the country.

Unlike his bandmates, Bien and Polycarp who have married, Savara said he’s still single.

“Sijaoa because time yangu bado haijafika, but iko almost,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST