Thursday August 6, 2020 – A close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Health Ministry and the National Treasury to explain how they have spent money meant to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Wednesday Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, called on Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and his Treasury counterpart , Ukur Yattani, to come out and reveal how the billions have been spent .

This comes after an exposé by the media on how billions of shillings circulated and the firms at both the national and County levels got paid, in a supply frenzy that has created several Covid-19 dollar millionaires.

“Mr Speaker now that we have serious exposes on the misuse of these monies that are meant to safeguard lives of Kenyans, a time has come for this house to get the report so that members can be in a position to follow up on the management and use of the money,” Kositany said.

The legislator for instance questioned why NIS is being funded by the Covid money to trace those who have been in contact with Covid-19 patients.

“Mr Speaker, NIS has an existing budget to trace people.”

“It is in fact their mandate under the law because they know who is where and can easily find them, therefore why are we funding this NIS with Covid-19 funds to do their work,” he asked.

