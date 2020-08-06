Wednesday August 5, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is aggressively trying to upset the system by dislodging former Prime Minister Raila Odinga from support bases.

This is after he embarked on a new project in Raila’s Nyanza valued at Ksh2 billion.

In a statement to Kenyans, Ruto noted that the project will involve the upgrading of primary and secondary schools in Nyamira County.

He also disclosed that the project was a partnership between the Government of Kenya and that of Kuwait.

“We are pleased that the Sh2 billion Government of Kenya/Kuwait upgrading of primary and secondary schools’ proposal has been concluded,” Ruto stated.

“I met MPs, MCAs and other local leaders from Nyamira County; discussed development issues, mainly on the completion of roads, electricity connectivity and Technical Training Institutes in Karen, Nairobi County,” he added.

Further, Ruto noted that the management team had already been set up to oversee the project which will benefit the sub-counties of West Mugirango, North Mugirango, Kitutu Masaba and Borabu.

Education in Nyamira County has been ranked among the most lagging countrywide with numerous girls getting pregnant while in primary and high school.

The County is also considered among the most underdeveloped countrywide.

Ruto’s Nyamira tour comes barely a month since President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered his Cabinet Secretaries to take over the inspection of Government projects across the country which was initially done by Ruto.

The DP was accused of using the opportunity to inspect Government projects for political mileage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST