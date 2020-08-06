Thursday, August 6, 2020 – A man facing robbery with violence and gang-rape charges has been jailed for 18 months for being in possession of fake money.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed for obvious reasons, was handed the sentence by Kibera Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani after he pleaded guilty to having Sh20, 000 in fake notes in Githurai on July 28th.

During the arrest, a lady claimed that the man caught with fake money and his accomplice had robbed her Sh1, 200 and gang-raped her on July 23rd.

The lady said that the two men accosted her along the Kenya Defence Forces Kahawa Barracks’ fence as she walked home from work at around 8pm and dragged her into a thicket and raped her.

Then one of them later demanded for her phone which she did not have.

The victim said one of her tormentors decided to call her number to confirm she did not have it with her.

His call notification was received on the victim’s phone after she switched it on.

The suspect was found with the phone at the time of the arrest and the same was confirmed.

He will serve the sentence while undergoing trial for robbery with violence and gang-rape charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST