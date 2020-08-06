KLRC 5: ONE (1) POST V/NO. 3/2020,

Basic Salary Scale: Kshs. 88,435 – Kshs. 117,146 p.m.

Terms of Service: Permanent.

Principal Records Management Officer will be responsible to the Deputy Director Finance and Administration for all Records Management services.

Responsibilities

This is the highest grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will head the unit at the Commission. Duties and responsibilities will entail:-

Being responsible for the initiation, development, interpretation and implementation of records management policies, guidelines and procedures;

training and development of records management staff and their deployment for utilization;

efficient and effective management of the registry services;

preparation and submission of budget estimates;

initiation and disposal of files, documents and other records in accordance with Government regulations;

supervision and guidance of records management staff.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

served in the grade of Senior Records Management officer or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service for a minimum period of three (3) years;

a Master’s degree in Records Management or Information Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:- Records Management, Information Communication Studies or any other relevant qualification from a recognized institution;

Certificate in Senior Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

Be a registered member of a relevant Professional body;

Certificate in computer application skills and demonstrate proficiency in computer use and applications; and

Has demonstrated professional and administrative ability required for efficient performance of duties at this level.

Core Skills/Competencies

In addition to the above requirements, an officer must have the following skills:-

Supervisory skills;

Resource management and mobilizing skills;

Problem solving skills;

Records Management skills;

Public Relations skills;

Target setting skills;

Report writing skills

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to make their applications by completing ONE (KLRC 1) application form. The form may be downloaded from our Website https://klrc.go.ke

The Candidates should attach COPIES of the following documents to their application form:

National Identity Card

Academic and Professional Certificates and Transcripts

Any supporting documents and testimonials

Detailed Curriculum Vitae

In addition to the above requirements, candidates are required to comply with the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010

N.B.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Any candidate who canvasses for a post will automatically be disqualified

Women, Persons living with disability and those from Marginalized Communities are encouraged to apply.

Applications should be submitted through the undersigned and delivered at the Kenya Law Reform Commission offices on 3rd floor, Room 321 or through info@klrc.go.ke for online applications on or before 24th August, 2020.

THE COMMISSION SECRETARY,

KENYA LAW REFORM COMMISSION,

RE- INSURANCE PLAZA 3RD FLOOR,

TAIFA ROAD.

P.O. BOX 34999 – 00100

NAIROBI

The Kenya Law Reform Commission is an equal opportunity employer.