Thursday, August 6, 2020 – A 50-year old man and his 36-year niece were busted enjoying the forbidden fruit by relatives in Bukulunya Sub-Location,in Sabatia, Vihiga County.

The two were caught pants down by suspicious relatives who stormed the man’s house after they saw the lady entering her uncle’s residence on Monday night.

“We caught them stark naked in bed engaging in sexual intercourse,” a relative is quoted as saying.

The randy man, identified as Erick Mudiri, confessed to being in an incestuous relationship with his niece, Maureen Shitogo, for four years.

However, he claimed that they ended the taboo relationship last year following an intervention by elders and his family members.

Mudiri was married and has children with his ex-wife who lives in Mombasa.

“Around five years ago, he returned to Vihiga and shortly thereafter, started a relationship with his niece, who was someone’s wife at the time.”

“Three years ago, Maureen ditched her husband so that she could continue with her incestuous relationship with Mudiri,” a relative of the man 50-year old man disclosed.

Mudiri is the younger brother of Maureen’s biological father.

Mudiri and Maureen were frogmarched to Lunyerere Police Station

