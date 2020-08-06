Thursday August 8, 2020 – Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has castigated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for abandoning President Uhuru Kenyatta in supporting the new formula of sharing revenue in Counties.

On Wednesday, Raila who was hosted for an interview on NTV said he no longer supports the third basis revenue sharing formula but instead said no County should lose funds.

“It should be a win win situation,” Raila Odinga said.

Following his about turn, Nyoro said that Raila Odinga has demonstrated that he is the number one enemy of Mt Kenya region.

Mt Kenya region was to benefit immensely if the new formula was adopted.

Here is what Ndindi Nyoro wrote on his page.

Now we know who the actual enemy of Mt Kenya is. Adui ya GEMA amejitokeza and clearly can’t stand any debate that benefits Kikuyus & GEMA.

He has always led 41 against 1 in the past and his hatred for GEMA is historical, irredeemable & diabolical. BBI/ Handshake is a sham and pure political conmanship. We are not surprised though.

He must never step anywhere in Mt Kenya region & anyone who associates with him is our enemy too.

