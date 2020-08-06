Thursday August 6, 2020 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, has dismissed claims that he’s eyeing the Kirinyaga Governor’s seat in the next General Elections.

Speaking on Milele FM on Wednesday morning, Kibicho, who the embattled current Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has been blaming for her political woes, said that he is not interested in her seat.

“Today, I am the PS for Interior and I have never stood anywhere and announced that I want to be elected as the Governor of Kirinyaga and I have no interest,” the PS said.

Governor Waiguru had fingered PS Kibicho as the figurehead of the opposition against her leadership of the County, accusing him of funding members of the Kirinyaga County Assembly to impeach her.

The leaders’ political differences came to the fore when the Interior PS publicly castigated the Governor for opposing the issuance of a title deed to pave way for the construction of the Sh15 billion Kenya Medical Research Centre (KEMRI) facility in Kirinyaga.

Kibicho termed the Governor’s opposition to the KEMRI project “foolish”, asking her to stop holding the County at ransom.

