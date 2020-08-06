Thursday August 6, 2020 – Popular Luo community musician, Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee, has been appointed as a member of a Government committee that is charged with tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Akothe, who brags that he is the President of single mothers in Kenya, was selected as a member of the committee put together by the Lake Region Economic Bloc that comprises of 14 Counties.

Lake Regional block chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, said Akothee will be part of a team that will be tasked with providing advice on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The partial reopening of the economy and cross-border movement of people caused increased Covid-19 infections.”

“This requires more commitment to help fight the virus.

“Mobilisation of critical actors in both public and private sectors is of utmost importance towards mounting an effective regional Covid-19 control plan,” Oparanya stated.

This comes as the country’s Covid-19 cases continue spiking with the 14 Counties having recorded 1,255 cases as of Wednesday, July 29th.

So far, 23,873 people have contracted the virus that has claimed 391 lives in Kenya.

9,930 people have, however, recovered from the virus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST