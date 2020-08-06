Job Title: Executive Personal Assistant – Insurance Industry
Reporting To: Regional Director
Gross Salary: Competitive
Location: Nairobi
Our client is the leading pan-African reinsurance company and the largest reinsurer in Africa.
They seek to hire an Executive Personal Assistant who will be responsible for maximizing the Regional Director’s time and promoting a positive Corporate image.
H/She will maintain relationships between the Regional Director and the other members of staff and external clients.
Responsibilities
- Manage an extremely active calendar of appointments; composing and preparing correspondence that is sometimes confidential; arranging complex and detailed travel plans, itineraries, and agendas; and also compiling documents for travel-related meetings
- Plan, coordinate and ensure the Regional Director’s schedule is followed and respected.
- Communicate directly, and on behalf of the Regional Director to both internal and external clients when required
- Prioritize and follow-up on incoming issues or concerns addressed to the Regional Director, including those that are sensitive or confidential and determine appropriate course of action, referral or response
- Provide a bridge for smooth communication between the Regional Director’s office and internal departments; demonstrating leadership and maintain credibility, trust and support with senior management staff
- Work closely and effectively with the Regional Director to keep him well informed of upcoming commitments and responsibilities, following up appropriately
- Provide leadership to build to build relations crucial to the success of the regional office and the organisation at large.
- Complete critical aspects of deliverables that may facilitate the Regional Director’s ability to effectively lead the Regional Office successfully
- Prioritize conflicting needs; handle matters expeditiously, proactively and follow-through on projects/assignments to successful completion, some with deadline pressures
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or equivalent degree with a recognised institution
- Minimum of 3 years experience in a similar role
- Experience in a re/insurance company will be an added advantage
- MUST be fluent in English language
- In-depth secretarial and office management skills; practices and laws as applicable
- Excellent communication and presentation skills as well as proven writing skill
- Excellent reporting skills
- Ability to handle sensitive information with the highest degree of integrity and confidentiality
- Fluent in Microsoft Office programs (Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook)
- Ability to prioritize and multitask seamlessly
- Excellent attention to detail
- Good interpersonal skills with ability to quickly build good and sustainable relationship with stakeholders, including staff, external partners and others
- Problem-solving ability with strong decision-making capability
- Adaptable to various competing demands, and demonstrate the highest level of customer/client service and response
How to Apply
Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Executive Personal Assistant – Insurance Industry) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 11th August 2020.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted.