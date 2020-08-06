Job Title: Executive Personal Assistant – Insurance Industry

Reporting To: Regional Director

Gross Salary: Competitive

Location: Nairobi

Our client is the leading pan-African reinsurance company and the largest reinsurer in Africa.

They seek to hire an Executive Personal Assistant who will be responsible for maximizing the Regional Director’s time and promoting a positive Corporate image.

H/She will maintain relationships between the Regional Director and the other members of staff and external clients.

Responsibilities

Manage an extremely active calendar of appointments; composing and preparing correspondence that is sometimes confidential; arranging complex and detailed travel plans, itineraries, and agendas; and also compiling documents for travel-related meetings

Plan, coordinate and ensure the Regional Director’s schedule is followed and respected.

Communicate directly, and on behalf of the Regional Director to both internal and external clients when required

Prioritize and follow-up on incoming issues or concerns addressed to the Regional Director, including those that are sensitive or confidential and determine appropriate course of action, referral or response

Provide a bridge for smooth communication between the Regional Director’s office and internal departments; demonstrating leadership and maintain credibility, trust and support with senior management staff

Work closely and effectively with the Regional Director to keep him well informed of upcoming commitments and responsibilities, following up appropriately

Provide leadership to build to build relations crucial to the success of the regional office and the organisation at large.

Complete critical aspects of deliverables that may facilitate the Regional Director’s ability to effectively lead the Regional Office successfully

Prioritize conflicting needs; handle matters expeditiously, proactively and follow-through on projects/assignments to successful completion, some with deadline pressures

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or equivalent degree with a recognised institution

Minimum of 3 years experience in a similar role

Experience in a re/insurance company will be an added advantage

MUST be fluent in English language

In-depth secretarial and office management skills; practices and laws as applicable

Excellent communication and presentation skills as well as proven writing skill

Excellent reporting skills

Ability to handle sensitive information with the highest degree of integrity and confidentiality

Fluent in Microsoft Office programs (Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook)

Ability to prioritize and multitask seamlessly

Excellent attention to detail

Good interpersonal skills with ability to quickly build good and sustainable relationship with stakeholders, including staff, external partners and others

Problem-solving ability with strong decision-making capability

Adaptable to various competing demands, and demonstrate the highest level of customer/client service and response

How to Apply

Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Executive Personal Assistant – Insurance Industry) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 11th August 2020.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted.