Wednesday August 5, 2020 – National Social Security Fund (NSSF) chairman, General Julius Karangi, has become the first Kenyan to walk out of the President’s meeting after the Head of State demanded that money be transferred to a different account.

NSSF has billions of shillings in its accounts since it is responsible for the collection, safekeeping, investment and distribution of retirement funds of employees in both the formal and informal sectors of the Kenyan Economy.

According to renowned blogger and social media activist, Robert Alai, Uhuru Kenyatta recently stormed the board meeting of NSSF and ordered the Managing Trustee to hand over money to his chosen company so as not to fail his housing plans.

The NSSF Managing Trustee is Dr. Anthony Omerikwa.

However, Karangi, who is the chairman, refused to hand over the money and stormed out of the meeting saying the President wants him jailed.

“So recently, the UK stormed NSSF meeting through Zoom and ordered the Managing Trustee to hand over money to his chosen company so as not to fail his housing plans. The Managing Trustee knows that he’ll release money then he’ll be charged and arraigned for corruption. Said no,” Alai said.

“Chairman of NSSF stormed out of the Zoom meeting and asked the Management to deal with the President. Management fears signing money off knowing no ground-breaking will be done and money will be looted. They will be soon arrested and charged with corruption. Haki!” Alai added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST