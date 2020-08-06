Thursday August 6, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has congratulated Raila Odinga over his latest stand on the revenue sharing formula.

The former Prime Minister made a U-turn on Wednesday and stated that he no longer supports the third basis revenue sharing formula, but instead said no county should lose funds.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been supporting the new formula because it will benefit his backyard especially Nakuru and Kiambu Counties.

However, Raila Odinga said he did not have all the details on the CRA third basis formula.

“When I first wrote the statement, I had just come back from (treatment in) Dubai,” he said during an interview with NTV.

He said he was not aware that the report by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) had been changed by the Parliamentary Budget Committee.

Murkomen commended Raila on Thursday for his bold decision.

“I welcome Right Hon. @RailaOdinga‘s decision to support a Win -Win formula for county allocation revenue. This together with the earlier support and firm stand by HE @WilliamsRuto helps the country find a solution,” he said.

“Thank God my adjournment motion is beginning to bear good fruit. To all my colleagues… who have stood firm for a United Kenya May the Lord bless you. Keep walking.”

