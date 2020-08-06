Wednesday August 5, 2020 – Muranga Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, has threatened to shut down water supply to Nairobi County from the main plant in Murang’a County should the revenue allocation formula based on population fail.

Wa Iria, who supports President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backed recommendation, said should the allocation be based on resources, then his County should receive more funding.

Speaking on Tuesday, Wa Iria said Muranga County should receive more funding owing to its water resource.

“You cannot steal from me and give it to someone else just because they have a bigger piece of land.”

“Are they selling that piece of land?”

“Are they leasing it to us?” posed Wa Iria.

“I stand with people from central Kenya.”

“If they steal from us, we will also retain our resources.”

“If they are giving money as per the size of land, then my water should be given money,” Wairia added.

According to the second term County boss, the water supplied to Nairobi County is used for income-generating activities including the production of alcohol yet the people of Murang’a were not benefiting from it.

“Some even use it for farming.”

“I sit here like a fool with little money and my property is stolen yet some people claim they should be given money because of land,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST