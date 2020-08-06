Thursday August 6, 2020 – Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, has poured cold water on the Kazi Mtaaani project, an initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta to provide employment to the youth.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, Mutua said the project was not well thought out and those who advised the President should have consulted widely.

He advised the State to spend the money on development projects like construction of roads and toilets.

“The problem I have with the Kazi Mtaani programme is the kind of job the people are doing.”

“I remember when President Uhuru Kenyatta was asked about getting more debt and he said ‘we are not getting that debt for recurrent expenditure, we are getting it for development expenditure,”’ Mutua said.

“Kazi Mtaani should be put for development.”

“Let our youth build something.”

“Let them come and build toilets and roads.”

“Let them build the things that they can walk by a month later and can see it.” Mutua added.

The Kazi Mtaani project was launched in May by the Head of State with a Sh10 billion kitty set aside.

