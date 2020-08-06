Thursday August 6, 2020 – Nominated Senator Priscilla Zawadi Kitsao is nursing serious injuries after she was involved in an accident while traveling along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

Confirming the incident, Makueni County Commander, Joseph ole Naipeiyan, stated that the Senator’s vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle at Malili area of the highway.

Kitsao was headed to Mombasa when the crash occurred at around 5 pm.

The legislator was admitted at Machakos Level 5 Hospital following the accident.

Officials at the hospital said the Senator was in a stable condition after the incident.

The traffic police boss advised motorists to practice caution when driving along the busy highway and observe traffic rules and speed limits.

According to statistics by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), a total of 1,022 people have lost their lives since the year began, as of April 23.

This was slightly less than the previous year where 1,058 died in road accidents in 2019.

See photos from the accident scene





