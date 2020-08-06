Thursday August 6, 2020 – Health Principal Secretary, Susan Mochache, is a woman under siege.

This is after details emerged that she was the one who coordinated the looting of Sh 223 billion meant for fighting against COVID 19 in the country.

There are whispers that Mochache is building a multimillion palatial mansion in the United States and she is planning to escape and evade prosecution over the loss of billions at the Health Ministry.

An expose by the media showed how billions of shillings circulated and the firms at both the national and County levels got paid, in a supply frenzy that has created several Covid-19 dollar millionaires.

According to the exposé, some business people like former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, charted planes to China to physically fly in Covid-19 medical supplies while others waited for the goods to land in Nairobi, then snapped them up in bulk and waited.

“At the time, billions of shillings were flowing into Government accounts as worried Kenyans absorbed the shock of the novel coronavirus landing in the country via London,” said the expose.

Mochache and Murathe even met a number of times planning on how to loot the money that was supposed to help in fighting Coronavirus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST