Thursday August 6, 2020 – ODM Party Leader, Raila Odinga, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of taking advantage of his ill health to gain his support for the controversial revenue sharing formula that has been rejected by Senators.

Speaking yesterday, Raila announced his withdrawal of support for Uhuru’s 3rd basis revenue sharing formula that has been endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He noted that he had supported the formula before because he was not fully briefed about what it entails.

He expressed concern that Uhuru’s man, Irungu Kang’ata’s proposal will result in loss in revenue for some Counties.

“When I wrote an article for the CRA I had just come from Dubai and I didn’t know that the CRA report had been changed by a committee in Parliament,” he stated.

He urged the commission to develop a formula which also looks into the economic strengths of other regions and how they can leverage that to raise revenue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST