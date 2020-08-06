Thursday August 6, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has changed his tune and withdrawn his support for President Uhuru Kenyatta on the 3rd basis revenue sharing formula.

This comes barely days after Raila endorsed Uhuru’s formula that was eventually rejected by the Senate.

Speaking during an interview, Raila stated that he supported the formula initially because he was not fully briefed about what it entails.

He expressed concern that Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata’s proposal will result in loss of revenue for some Counties.

“When I wrote an article for the CRA I had just come from Dubai and I didn’t know that the CRA report had been changed by a committee in Parliament,” he stated.

He urged the commission to develop a formula which will also look into the economic strengths of other regions and how they can leverage that to raise revenue.

He pointed out that other than population and landmass, which had caused divisions, the commission should also factor in activities like pastoralism in the North East and the blue economy in the Coast and lake regions.

Raila advised Senators to maintain the current formula until another one is developed.

The standoff has proven to be the biggest crack in the handshake between President Kenyatta and the former Prime Minister.

The Kenyan DAILY POST